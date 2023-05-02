Sports

IPL 2023: LSG, CSK hunt for their sixth win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023, 07:39 pm 3 min read

CSK have lost their last two matches in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants would want to shrug off their previous defeat and get back to winning ways when they host the Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have five wins out of nine matches under their belt and are coming off a defeat. So it will be a crucial clash for them. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the clash on May 3 (3:30pm). The Lucknow pitch has remained slow and tough for the batters. Spinners will get great assistance here and pacers will look to take pace off. 7.34 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

Courtesy of making their debut in the IPL last season, LSG have played against CSK only twice. Both teams have registered a single win. However, CSK won the previous fixture this season at Chepauk. It was their last meeting, and CSK compiled 217/7 batting first. In response, LSG could only manage 205/7. Moeen Ali was the Man of the Match for his 4/26.

Who will earn their sixth win?

LSG have lost two of their last three fixtures, with both their losses coming while chasing a low total. They have had concerns while chasing. Also, with KL Rahul injured, it can get tricky for them from here. CSK have lost their last two matches, and their primary concern is their pace battery. Barring Matheesha Pathirana, others have gone for plenty of runs.

A look at the key performers

Devon Conway has slammed 414 runs in nine matches at an average of 59.14 (50s: 5). Ruturaj Gaikwad has smoked 354 runs in nine matches. He slammed a fifty in the first fixture. Tushar Deshpande owns the Purple Cap with 17 wickets (Economy: 11.07). Ravi Bishnoi owns 12 wickets in nine matches. Kyle Mayers has smoked 297 runs in nine matches (50s: 4).

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur. CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana and Akash Singh.

