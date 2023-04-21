Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on April 21. CSK have made a decent start to their campaign, claiming three victories in five affairs. Though SRH lost their first two games, they won two of their next three matches. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Another run feast might be on offer as a couple of high-scoring games have been played here this season, both were won by teams batting first. Spinners, however, can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Notably, all four innings at this venue in IPL 2023 have witnessed 170-plus totals. The dew factor might trouble the team bowling second.

A look at the stadium stats

In 69 IPL matches played here, 41 have been won by the team batting first (excluding Super Over games). 8.18 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. CSK boast the highest team total here - 246/5 versus RR in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's record here at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have won 41 games out of 58. One match was tied as CSK have faced 16 defeats. Only MI (44 at Wankhede Stadium) and KKR (46 at Eden Gardens) have more wins at a venue (excluding Super Overs).

Here are the key performers

Across 50 IPL innings in Chennai, MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,407 runs at a strike rate of 144.75. In 36 IPL outings here, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 306 runs at 18 besides scalping 21 wickets at 28.28. SRH's left-arm pacer T Natarajan has returned with six wickets in five T20 matches here with an economy of 8.73.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana. SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan. Impact players: Akash Singh (CSK) and Abdul Samad (SRH).