Sports

KL Rahul vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL: Decoding the stats

KL Rahul vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 19, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

KL Rahul has slammed 540 runs against RR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has blown hot and cold in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He has slammed only one fifty in the five matches and will look to bounce back when they travel to face the Rajasthan Royals. He has scored runs consistently for the franchises he has played for and he enjoys playing against RR. Here's more.

Rahul bats at an average of 49.09 against RR

Rahul has enjoyed batting against the Royals over the years. He has amassed 540 runs in 13 IPL appearances at an average of 49.09. He bats at a strike rate of 130.43 and has tallied five fifties to date. The dasher has slammed 19 sixes and 46 fours against RR. His highest score of 95* came in IPL 2018 while representing KXIP.

How has Rahul fared against Trent Boult?

Rahul has scored 1,424 runs in the powerplays since IPL 2018, the most by any batter. However, on his way would be RR speedster Trent Boult, who has shone in this phase. Both the players have met each other eight times in the IPL and Rahul has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 163.26. But Boult got the better of him twice.

How has Rahul fared against RR spinners?

A lot will depend on Rahul's ability to negotiate quality spin bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. He has faced Chahal eight times in the IPL and has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 145. He was dismissed only once. Against Ashwin, he has scored only 16 runs off 20 deliveries across two IPL meetings (SR: 80). He wasn't dismissed once.

Here are his overall numbers and stats in IPL 2023

Rahul has raced to 4,044 runs in 114 IPL matches at an average of 47.02. He owns an IPL strike rate of 135.16 and has slammed 32 fifties and four hundreds. He is only the 14th batter to cross 4,000 runs in the tournament. In five matches this season, Rahul has scored 155 runs at 31. His strike rate of 113.13 needs a makeover.