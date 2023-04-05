Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 05, 2023, 07:07 pm 2 min read

The match will be played at Assam's Barsapara Stadium

The Indian Premier League (IPL) tourney moves to Assam as last season's runners-up, Rajasthan Royals, will host Punjab Kings. Both teams won their first match of the season and will be aiming to carry that momentum forward. RR defeated SRH in their campaign opener, while PBKS defeated KKR in a rain-spoiled match. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pitch reports, timing, and streaming details

This will be the first IPL match hosted at the venue. Batters here can trust the bounce and get good value for their strokes. 7.48 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

RR and PBKS have played each other a total of 24 times in the IPL. The Royals have a superior record with 14 wins in comparison to PBKS's nine victories (excluding Super-Over wins). The last time they met, RR chased down PBKS's score of 189/5, and Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the Man of the Match. Yuzvendra Chahal also finished with exceptional figures of 3/28.

A look at the star performers

Buttler slammed his second-fastest IPL fifty in the first match against SRH. Chahal (170) needs a wicket to steer clear of Lasith Malinga, the second-highest wicket-taker. Samson has scored the most runs (1,124) while batting at three since IPL 2020. Dhawan (49) needs one more 50+ score to complete 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL. Rabada (99) needs one wicket to complete 100 IPL scalps.