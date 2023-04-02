Sports

Faf du Plessis records his 26th IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 11:49 pm 1 min read



Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hammered his 26th fifty in the Indian Premier League. Faf scored a supreme 43-ball 73 in his side's IPL 2023 opener versus Mumbai Indians. Batting first, MI posted 171/7 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 84. In response, Virat Kohli and Faf added 148 runs for the first wicket as RCB sealed an eight-wicket win.

Faf surpasses 500 runs for RCB

Faf's knock was laced with five fours and six sixes. Playing his 114th IPL match, Faf has raced to 3,476 runs at 34.76. Faf has now surpassed 500 runs for RCB since joining them last year. He has 541 runs at 33.81. He also slammed his fourth fifty for RCB. Versus MI, Faf now has 436 runs at 25.64. He registered his 3rd fifty.

Faf surpasses Raina in terms of career T20 runs

Faf has raced to 8,679 runs overall in the 20-over format. He now has 54 fifties and five tons. Faf has surpassed former Indian star Suresh Raina in terms of runs in T20s. Raina scored 8,654 runs.