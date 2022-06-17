Sports

The rise of Indian pacer Harshal Patel in T20 cricket

Harshal averages 19.52 in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Fast bowler Harshal Patel shone with the ball in India's win against South Africa in the third T20I. He took his maiden four-wicket haul as SA lost by 48 runs. The right-arm seamer has been impressive in the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) editions. He outfoxes the batters with his impeccable slower ball. Here, we decode Harshal's rise in T20 cricket.

What makes Harshal different from other India bowlers?

Harshal is a medium-pacer who hovers around the 130-KPH mark. However, he outfoxes the batters with his dipping slower-yorkers. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Harshal stated that he closely observes the bowling speeds of Dwayne Bravo. The former explained how his speed drops from 130 KPH to 103-104 KPH while bowling the slower delivery. Not many bowlers in India have this propensity.

Fall IPL: How did Harshal fare in his early years?

Harshal earned his maiden IPL contract when RCB signed him in 2012. He picked just nine wickets from 12 matches in that season. Although Harshal played for RCB from 2014 to 2017, he managed just 25 wickets. Delhi Capitals picked him in the 2018 IPL auction. Harshal had a similar run with them (2018-2020: 12 wickets) before RCB picked him again in 2021.

Rise Harshal bagged the Purple Cap in IPL 2021

Harshal found his mojo in the 2021 IPL season. He bagged the Purple Cap, having finished with 32 wickets from 15 games at an incredible average of 14.34. Harshal equaled Bravo's record for taking most wickets in an IPL season. The former also took his maiden IPL hat-trick in the season. Harshal followed it up with 19 wickets in 2022.

Information Third RCB bowler to take an IPL hat-trick

In 2021, Harshal became the third RCB bowler in IPL history to claim a hat-trick after Praveen Kumar (versus RR, Bengaluru 2010) and Samuel Badree (versus MI, Bengaluru 2017). Harshal's hat-trick came against Mumbai Indians in a league fixture.

Stats A look at his stats

It is to be noted that Harshal made his T20 debut for Haryana over a decade ago (2011). He has scalped 174 wickets from 142 T20s at a remarkable average of 22.55 so far. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Harshal has also featured in 60 List A and 64 First-class games. He has taken 17 wickets from 11 T20Is at 19.52 so far.

Record Most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season for Haryana

Harshal had a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season in 2019/20 for Haryana. He snapped up 52 wickets from nine matches at a terrific average of 14.48. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for Haryana and third-highest overall after Jaydev Unadkat and Sanjay Yadav. Harshal set the record for most wickets in a season for Haryana. Rajender Goel took 48 for Haryana in the 1983/84 season.