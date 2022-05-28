Sports

Jos Buttler slams his fifth IPL century: Records broken

Written by V Shashank May 28, 2022, 11:29 am 3 min read

Buttler now has 824 runs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal)

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler pummelled a 60-ball 106* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. With that, RR clinched a seven-wicket win to book a spot in the final against GT. In the process, Buttler became the first batter to score 800-plus runs this season. We look at the records broken by Buttler.

Context Why does this story matter?

Buttler has been on fire after RR retained him for a whopping Rs. 10 crore before the 2022 mega auction.

On Friday, he became the first batter to score over 800 runs in the ongoing season (824).

He presently has 208 more runs than the second-highest scorer, KL Rahul (616).

Buttler now has four half-centuries and as many hundreds to his name this season.

Runs Third player to score over 800 runs in an edition

As stated, Buttler's mind-boggling innings witnessed the Englishman breach the 800-run mark in IPL 2022. He has become only the third player after Virat Kohli and David Warner to have clocked over 800 runs in a single edition of IPL. Kohli had attained the feat in 2016, having slammed a record 973 runs. Meanwhile, Warner had clobbered 848 runs in the same edition.

Hundreds Four hundreds in a single edition of IPL

The way Buttler progressed in the tournament, the record of clocking four hundreds in a season seemed very much in reach. Buttler has now equaled Kohli's record of scoring most hundreds in a single edition of IPL (four). The latter had notched the feat in 2016. Buttler's centuries this season read: 100 vs MI, 103 vs KKR, 116 vs DC, and 106* vs RCB.

100s Joint second-most hundreds in IPL

While Buttler has smacked four tons in the concurrent edition, he had battered his maiden ton in the 2021 edition of IPL. He now has five hundreds in the cash-rich league, joint-second-most alongside Kohli. Notably, the swashbuckling batter ranks behind Chris Gayle, who boasts six hundreds to his name. Shane Watson, KL Rahul, and David Warner follow suit with four centuries each.

Feat Sixth player to score a ton in IPL playoffs

Buttler's mayhem in the Qualifier 2 resulted in him joining an elite list of cricketers. He has now become only the sixth player to have scored a hundred in IPL playoffs. Murali Vijay (113 vs DC), Virender Sehwag (122 vs CSK), Wriddhiman Saha (115* vs KKR), Shane Watson (117* vs SRH), and Rajat Patidar (112* vs LSG) are the ones to have attained earlier.

Sixes Fourth-most sixes in an edition of IPL

Buttler dispatched six sixes in his 60-ball 106* to race to 45 sixes in IPL 2022. As per ESPNCricinfo, he ranks fourth among players with the most sixes in an edition of IPL. Gayle (59) tops the chart and occupies the third spot as well (51). Andre Russell has the second-most sixes in this regard (52). Buttler now has 354 sixes in T20s.

Information Buttler surpasses Sehwag, Yuvraj's run tally in IPL

Buttler's performance helped him surpass Sehwag (2,728) and Yuvraj Singh (2,750) in the list of leading run-getters in IPL. The right-handed batter has 2,792 runs in 81 matches at 39.88. He has struck at an eye-popping rate of 150.43 (15 fifties and five hundreds).

Information Most runs in playoff in a single edition

As per ESPNCricinfo, Buttler now holds the feat of smacking most runs in the playoffs in a single edition of IPL (195). He has bettered Warner's tally of 190 runs from IPL 2016. Meanwhile, Patidar ranks third, having amassed 170 runs in this year's knockouts.