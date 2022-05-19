Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Parth Dhall May 19, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Both GT and RCB are unbeaten at Wankhede in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. The Titans had become the first side to qualify for the playoffs this season. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers would have to win this match in order to stay alive in the playoffs race. Here, we present the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match. Chasing sides have won four of the last six matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings score of around 160 in this duration. Both pacers and spinners have racked up impressive numbers in the last few outings. In the last game here, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs.

RCB RCB are unbeaten at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Interestingly, RCB have won all three games at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing season so far. In the first match, RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 44 guided the Royal Challengers to victory. RCB then defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs at Wankhede. In their last game at this venue, RCB claimed a 67-run win over SRH.

GT GT have won all three games while chasing at Wankhede

Like the Royal Challengers, Gujarat Titans are yet to be beaten at Wankhede in IPL 2022. Interestingly, all three wins have come while chasing. The Titans overcame Lucknow Super Giants in their first match at this venue this season. Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten 40 helped GT chase 159. GT then defeated SRH (five wickets) and Chennai Super Kings (seven wickets), respectively.

Performers Here are the star performers

Jos Buttler (RR) has racked up the most runs at Wankhede in IPL 2022 (251). He averages 62.75 and has slammed a hundred and a fifty each. KL Rahul (LSG) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR) follow suit, having smacked 180 and 160 runs, respectively. Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Umesh Yadav (KKR) have scalped 10 wickets each at this venue this season.

Information RCB vs GT: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.