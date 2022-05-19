Sports

IPL 2022: Presenting the feats attained by Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul wreaked havoc in Lucknow Super Giants' spectacular win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The duo remained unbeaten throughout 20 overs, guiding the Super Giants to 210/0. De Kock was the chief architect of LSG's innings, having slammed his career-best IPL score (140*). Here, we decode the feats attained by him.

In a crucial game for LSG, openers de Kock and Rahul added a superb double-century stand.

QDK led the way with a masterful century, powering LSG to IPL 2022 playoffs.

KKR conceded 46 runs from the final two overs.

The match went down to the wire, with KKR finishing at 208/8.

KKR failed to score three runs off the final ball.

Score Third-highest individual score in IPL

De Kock slammed his second century in the IPL. The left-handed smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls with the help of 10 fours and as many sixes. De Kock now has the third-highest individual score in the tournament. He is only behind Chris Gayle (175* for RCB vs PWI, 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* for KKR vs RCB, 2008) on the list.

Information Joint-highest individual score by a South African in T20s

De Kock now owns the joint-highest individual score by a South African player in men's T20s. He equaled the record of Pieter Malan, who scored 140* for Western Province against Easterns in 2014.

Runs Most runs in last five overs (IPL innings)

De Kock hammered 71 runs in the last five overs of LSG's innings (16-20). As per ESPNcricinfo, he slammed the most runs by a batter in this phase (IPL innings). KKR's Andre Russell held this record previously (68 vs CSK, 2018). The South African batter clobbered six fours and as many sixes in the last five overs, having struck at a staggering 322.72.

Information De Kock slammed 10 sixes

As stated, de Kock slammed 10 sixes, the most by a batter in an innings in IPL 2022. The LSG opener is also the first batter to have struck 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings since 2019 (Kieron Pollard for MI against PBKS).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

De Kock and Rahul added 210 runs, now the third-highest partnership in the IPL. Notably, this is the highest partnership for the first wicket in IPL history. The previous highest was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019). This is also the fifth instance wherein a pair amassed a double-century stand.