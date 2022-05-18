Sports

IPL 2022: LSG qualify for playoffs after beating KKR

LSG openers added a 210*-run stand (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. With this big win, LSG have qualified for the playoffs, joining fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, KKR have been ousted from the tournament. Riding on Quinton de Kock's sensational 140*, LSG posted 210/0. KKR went close but lost by two runs.

Match How did the match pan out?

LSG openers floored the KKR bowlers, adding a superb double-century stand. QDK led the way with a masterful century. besides Rahul smashed an unbeaten fifty. KKR conceded 46 runs from the final two overs. Meanwhile, KKR lost early wickets before the likes of Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, and Sam Billings scored crucial runs. LSG hit back but KKR took the game close.

De Kock De Kock smashes the third-highest score in IPL

De Kock hammered 140* from 70 balls. He hammered 10 fours and 10 sixes (SR 200.00). He has now smashed the third-highest score in IPL history after Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*). De Kock smashed his second IPL century. He has raced to 2,758 runs at 32.44, surpassing Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag's tally of 2,750 and 2,728 runs respectively.

IPL 2022 500-plus runs for De Kock and Rahul in IPL 2022

De Kock has gone past 500 runs in the IPL 2022 season. He has 502 runs at 38.61. He became just the third player to smash a ton in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has raced to 537 runs in IPL 2022 at 48.81. He smashed his third fifty. Overall, Rahul has scored 3,810 runs, smashing his 30th IPL fifty.

Record Rahul scores 500-plus runs for fifth straight season

KL Rahul has become the first Indian batter to smash 500-plus runs in five successive seasons. In IPL 2018, Rahul smashed 659 runs at 54.91. In IPL 2019, the former Punjab Kings player hammered 593 runs at 53.90. The following season, Rahul piled up 670 runs at 55.83. In IPL 2021, Rahul then managed 626 runs at 62.60. And now, he has 537 runs.

Partnership Partnership records for QDK and Rahul

The 210*-run stand between QDK and Rahul is now the third-highest partnership in the IPL. This is now the highest partnership for the first wicket in IPL history. This is also the fifth instance in which a pair has amassed a double-century stand. KKR have conceded a 200-plus runs partnership for the first time in IPL.

Records Other major records scripted in the match

KKR have conceded 200-plus runs for the 15th time in IPL history. First time, they have conceded 200-plus runs without picking up a single wicket. LSG have piled up a century-plus stand for the first time in IPL 2022. Prior to this, their highest stand was 99 runs between these two players.

Shreyas 19th IPL fifty for Shreyas Iyer

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer scored a decent fifty-run knock for his side. He hit four fours and three sixes. Iyer has gone past 400 runs in IPL 2022 (401), becoming the first KKR player to do so. He smashed his third fifty. Overall, Iyer has raced to 2,776 runs at 31.54. This was his 19th IPL fifty.

Information Mohsin Khan shines for LSG

Mohsin Khan picked 3/20 versus KKR. In eight games this season, Mohsin has claimed 13 wickets. Mohsin has four scalps versus KKR this season. He had earlier claimed figures worth 1/6 from three overs versus KKR. He has an economy rate of 5.93 this season.