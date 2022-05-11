Sports

IPL 2022: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining matches

In a major development, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He suffered a rib injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jadeja sat out of CSK's last encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). He recently handed back the captaincy of CSK to MS Dhoni. Here are further details.

CSK's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo that both the franchise and Jadeja mutually took the decision. "He has a bruised rib. The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL," Viswanathan said.

Last month, Jadeja had handed CSK's captaincy back to Dhoni. Jadeja had overtaken Dhoni ahead of the ongoing IPL season. As per reports, Viswanathan said that Dhoni wanted the transition in captaincy to be smooth. The former had become only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Under him, the Yellow Army won only two of eight matches in IPL 2022.