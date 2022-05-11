Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Chahal is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. RR have mustered seven wins from 11 matches. Meanwhile, DC have collected five wins and six losses so far. The news from the center is that DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and will field first.

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won just two of the last five matches here. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 166 in this duration. Both pacers and spinners have fared well at DYP this season.

David Warner (DC) has clobbered 375 runs in nine outings this season. He averages 53.57 In 11 innings this season, Rishabh Pant (DC) has aggregated 281 runs at 31.22 Opening batter Jos Buttler (RR) has averaged 61.80 and racked up a stellar 618 runs in 11 matches so far Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 22 dismissals this season at 14.50.

Rajasthan Royals have a 13-12 win-loss record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In fact, RR (222/2) trumped DC (207/8) by 15 runs in the earlier match-up this season. Buttler slammed a ton in that match (116).

DC Playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje. For DC, Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya has been included for Khaleel Ahmed.

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. One change for RR, as Rassie van der Dussen has come in for Shimron Hetmyer.