Sports

IPL 2022, all-round CSK hammer DC: Records broken

IPL 2022, all-round CSK hammer DC: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway scored 87 for CSK (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, Chennai managed 208/6 in 20 overs. Devon Conway smashed 87 runs. It was his third successive fifty. In response, DC were poor with the bat and surrendered the match. CSK sealed their 3rd win of the season.

Match How did the match pan out?

CSK openers added 110 runs for the first wicket. Conway added another 59 runs alongside Shivam Dube (32). DC picked up a flurry of wickets as MS Dhoni (21*) helped CSK finish strongly. In response, DC Moeen Ali's brilliance and help from other bowlers saw DC falter. Srikar Bharat scored 25 for his side as the rest of the players failed.

Duo 3rd successive fifty for Conway; Ruturaj does well

Conway hammered a superb 49-ball 87. He smashed seven fours and five sixes. Conway has hit his 3rd successive fifty. He now has 231 runs at 77.00. He has managed to slam 21 fours and 11 sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 33-ball 41. He has surpassed 300 runs in IPL 2022 (306). Overall, he has managed 1,145 runs in the IPL.

Information CSK extend the H2H record versus DC

Both teams have faced each other on 27 occasions in the IPL. CSK have sealed a win 17 times, while DC have won on 10 instances. Notably, DC had defeated the Yellow Army in two of three matches last season.

CSK Key numbers for the CSK players

Robin Uthappa (0) recorded his 8th IPL duck. MSD scored an eight-ball 21*. He has now surpassed 4,900 runs in the IPL (4,909). He has become the ninth player to surpass 4,900 runs. Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) now has 12 scalps from 8 games in IPL 2022. Moeen Ali (3/13) now has 21 career IPL scalps.

Information 23rd time CSK have surpassed 200 runs in IPL

CSK have now scored 200-plus in an IPL game for the 23rd time. CSK have managed a 200-plus score thrice in IPL 2022. For the 3rd time versus DC, CSK have scored in excess of 200.