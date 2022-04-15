Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Can Nitish Rana fire for KKR? (Photo credit: Twitter/@KKRiders)

A revitalized Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. SRH are on a two-match win streak after losing twice. Meanwhile, KKR have captured three wins from five matches. The news from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is that Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Brabourne has hosted five matches this season. The chasing side has stamped a win on three occasions. It is a belter of a wicket with 194.2 as the average first innings total this season. The match will start off at 7:30 PM IST. It can be watched live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has smashed 378 runs in 13 matches versus SRH in IPL. He averages 34.36. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has scalped 10 wickets at 13.20 this season. Nicholas Pooran (SRH) has scored 73 runs across four matches in IPL 2022. He averages 36.50. Kane Williamson (SRH) has slammed 1,992 runs in 67 matches in IPL. He averages 39.06.

Information Here's the H2H record

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 14-7 record in wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moreover, KKR have won on all four occasions against SRH since 2020.

KKR Several changes for KKR

KKR Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy. KKR have made a few changes with Aaron Finch coming in to replace Ajinkya Rahane at the top. Rasikh Salam has been replaced by Aman Khan. Meanwhile, Sheldon Jackson comes in for Sam Billings.

Information A look at SRH's playing XI

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Notably, Jagadeesha Suchith is getting a game for SRH.