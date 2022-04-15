Sports

Decoding England's lean run in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Decoding England's lean run in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 15, 2022, 06:58 pm 3 min read

England are reeling on the bottom of WTC-2023 points table (Image Credit: Twitter/@englandcricket

England cricketer Joe Root on Friday stepped down as captain following his side's defeat in the recently concluded series against West Indies. The decision also comes in the light of England's continuous poor run in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table in the tournament. Hence, we decode the same.

Analysis WTC 2021-2023: A look at England's performance so far

England are off to the worst possible start in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. After 12 matches, they have secured just one win, seven losses, and four draws. They are placed at bottom with 12.50 PCT and 18 points. England have one Test left against India, besides three more Test series. However, the equations so far suggest they are virtually out now.

Context Why does this story matter?

England commenced the year 2021 with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka.

However, their performance has been poor, especially with the bat since then.

They have garnered just one win in the last 17 Tests.

Since 2019, they have recorded four wins, 11 defeats, and five draws.

All these factors led to Root stepping down from England's cricket team's top job.

vs India Trailing the series against India 1-2

The WTC 2021-23 commenced with England hosting India in August 2021. The first Test at Trent Bridge had ended in a draw. India sealed the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs. England rallied back to win in Headingley but lost the fourth Test at The Oval. India currently lead the series 2-1 which will conclude in July this year.

Ashes 2021-22 Humiliating defeat in Ashes

Australia had dominated England throughout the five-match Ashes series (December 21-January 22). Thanks to a thrilling draw at SCG, England were able to avert a series whitewash. They were ordinary with the bat which made all the difference. In fact, Jonny Bairstow was the only centurion for England in the entire series As a result, Australia won the coveted urn with a 4-0 margin.

vs WI 1-0 defeat vs West Indies

After a forgetful Ashes campaign, England were handed a 1-0 defeat in their tour to West Indies. England did display some resilience and managed to draw the first two matches. However, they eventually crumbled in the final game and conceded a 10 wicket victory to the hosts. Notably, in last 14 Tests at home, WI have a 5-2 record over England.

Standings WTC 2021-23: Australia lead the points table

Australia are leading the table with five wins and three draws in eight Test matches and point percentage of 75. With five wins and two losses in seven Test matches, South Africa (71.42 %) occupy the second spot. The finalists of the inaugural edition, India (58.33%) sit on the third spot with six wins, three losses and two draws in 11 Test matches.

Twitter Post Complete picture of WTC23 points table

South Africa solidify their position in the ICC Men's World Test Championship standings after a dominant 2-0 series victory against Bangladesh.



How they did it 👉 https://t.co/sNvHIc1vK2#WTC23 | #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/bmnK9opG4n — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2022

Numbers Joe Root's performance in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle

Joe Root's performance has been the only silver lining for England in the Championship. He is currently the top run-scorer of the WTC23 cycle with 1,175 runs. The former England skipper has amassed these runs at an average of 53.40. The tally also includes five centuries and four half centuries. Root's tournament best figure of an unbeaten 180 came against India at Lord's.

Do you know? England have been docked 10 points

To make the matter worse for England, they have been docked 10 points till now as a penalty for maintaining slow over-rate. They were docked eight points in the first Ashes test. They were also penalized for the same in the home series against India.