IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya has led GT well this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

The 62nd match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings face the Gujarat Titans in Sunday's maiden encounter. CSK are placed ninth, having won four out of 12 games this season. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led GT are top of the standings, having won nine games. They have reached the IPL 2022 playoffs. Here's the complete preview.

Details Venue, stadium stats, and pitch report

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 16 games have been played here this season. Teams batting first have won seven times as compared to chasing sides (9). The wicket has been good for batting and anything in excess of 170 will be a viable score. Pacers will get help and can make the ball talk.

CSK Can CSK make an impression?

CSK were blown away by arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in their last match. Batting wise, the Super Kings need improvement. They have been hot and cold this season. The onus lies on Devon Conway and MS Dhoni to steer the ship. Robin Uthappa is likely to be dropped. With the ball, Mukesh Choudhary has done a fine job until now.

Information Timing and TV listing

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

GT GT will aim to get the basics right

The Titans have already qualified for the playoffs but the idea will be to finish top of the pile. In their last game, they hammered fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya has led the team well and the players have responded. Shubman Gill has done a decent job at the top. With the ball, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have been terrific.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

CSK probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary GT probable XI:vWriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Performers A look at the top performers

In 12 games, Shubman Gill has scored 384 runs for GT at 34.90. He has hammered four fifties. David Miller has an average of 55.33 this season, amassing 332 runs. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 313 runs at 26.08. With the ball, Shami has claimed 16 scalps for GT at 23.12. In 11 games for CSK, Mukesh Choudhary has claimed 16 scalps.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Devon Conway (c), Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Dayal Fantasy XI (option 2): Devon Conway (c), Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rashid Khan