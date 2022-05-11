Sports

IPL 2022, DC beat RR: Records broken

IPL 2022, DC beat RR: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2022, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Warner and Marsh added a match-winning stand (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Batting first, the Royals were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs. R Ashwin (50) and Devdutt Padikkal (48) were the primary scorers. For DC, Chetan Sakariya (2/23) did well. In response, DC reached the target with Mitchell Marsh shining. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR were reduced to 54/2 before Ashwin and Padikkal added 53 runs for the third wicket. DC were in control and made sure RR don't run away with the game. Besides Sakariya, the likes of Anritch Nortje and Mitchell Marsh claimed two wickets each. In response, Srikar Bharat (0) was dismissed early om before David Warner and Marsh laid the foundation for a win.

Duo Ashwin slams maiden IPL fifty, Padikkal does well

Ashwin slammed a 38-ball 50 for RR. He smashed four fours and two sixes. This was Ashwin's maiden IPL fifty. He now has 589 runs at 12.53. Padikkal hit a 30-ball 48 for his side. The southpaw has 295 runs this season at 24.58. Overall, he has raced to 1,179 runs at 29.48.

Runs Notable stats for Marsh and Warner

Mitchell Marsh was on song and slammed a 62-ball 89. He smashed five fours and seven sixes. This is his first fifty in the cash-rich league. He has also surpassed the 400-run mark in the IPL. Warner (52*) slammed his 55th IPL fifty and five in the ongoing season. He has surpassed the 400-run mark this season (427). Overall, he has amassed 5,876 runs.

Information Chahal extends his wickets tally

Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43) has raced to 23 wickets in the IPL 2022 season. He has an average of 15.73. Overall, he has claimed 162 scalps at 21.35.