Tesla opens Mumbai showroon, launches Model Y at ₹60L

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with its first-ever showroom. The facility is located at Mumbai's Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex. This marks a major milestone for Elon Musk 's company as it takes its first formal step into one of the world's fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) markets. The Mumbai showroom will be Tesla's main display and customer experience center, allowing visitors to see the vehicles up close and learn about Tesla's technology.

First model Model Y priced between ₹60-68 lakh Tesla's first model to hit the Indian market is the Model Y SUV. The rear-wheel drive variant, with 500km WLTP range, is priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). A long-range rear-wheel drive variant (622km WLTP range) is also available at a higher price of ₹68 lakh. Tesla is also offering its Full Self-Driving Capability suite in India at ₹6 lakh. As per the company's website, "the currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

Import details Display units, supercharger equipment imported from China Tesla's Model Y units are expected to be imported from the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, which is currently producing for several international markets. So far, six units of the SUV have been imported for display and test drives at the Mumbai showroom. Along with vehicles, Tesla has also brought Supercharger equipment and accessories worth nearly $1 million into India. These items have mostly been sourced from China and the US.