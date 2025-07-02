Musk's X faces heat for 'Tom, Dick...' jibe at officials

Elon Musk 's social media company X (formerly Twitter) is facing backlash in India over a controversial courtroom remark. During a hearing related to content takedown orders, Senior Advocate K.G. Raghavan, representing the company, said every "Tom, Dick and Harry" has been given the power to issue these orders. The comment drew swift condemnation from India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who slammed the characterization of government officials.

Official response Companies must comply with regulations: Mehta Mehta defended the government officials, saying they are "officers and not Tom, Dick and Harry." He emphasized their role as statutory functionaries with the power to take action. The Solicitor General also criticized international bodies for their arrogance and said no social media intermediary can expect unregulated functioning. He added, "No social media intermediary can expect completely unregulated functioning. They are bound by regulations in all other countries but in India they want this luxury."

Content moderation dispute Example cited by X's lawyer During the court hearing, Raghavan questioned the government's content removal orders. He cited a railways ministry takedown order for a video of a woman driving her car on tracks in Hyderabad. The platform argued that such orders may suppress legitimate news, harming free expression. The Tom, Dick and Harry remark was made in relation to X's challenge against what it calls a "censorship portal," which allows officials to issue content removal orders.