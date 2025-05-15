What's the story

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, has been seen going haywire. The bot kept bringing up the topic of "white genocide" in South Africa during unrelated conversations.

It even claimed to have been "instructed by my creators" to accept this genocide as "real and racially motivated."

The issue was first reported on Wednesday, with the bot providing incorrect and misleading information on various topics like baseball and enterprise software.