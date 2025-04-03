What's the story

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has launched a legal battle against the Indian government.

The lawsuit accuses the Centre of misusing the law to censor content on its platform.

The complaint was filed after the Railway Ministry ordered X to take down several posts related to a tragic incident at Kumbh Mela, where 18 people lost their lives.

This suit comes at a time when Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink are eyeing an entry into the Indian market.