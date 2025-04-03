Musk's X sues Modi government as Tesla eyes India entry
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has launched a legal battle against the Indian government.
The lawsuit accuses the Centre of misusing the law to censor content on its platform.
The complaint was filed after the Railway Ministry ordered X to take down several posts related to a tragic incident at Kumbh Mela, where 18 people lost their lives.
This suit comes at a time when Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink are eyeing an entry into the Indian market.
Allegations
X claims Centre is bypassing digital laws
X argues that a new website, Sahyog, launched by the Indian government's Home Ministry last year is being used to expand censorship powers and remove content.
The platform claims Sahyog gives officials too much power to issue blocking orders that violate India's digital laws.
X says it cannot be compelled to participate in Sahyog, which it calls a "censorship portal."
Content removal
X's lawsuit follows removal of posts related to Kumbh Mela
The lawsuit by X comes after the Railway Ministry directed the platform to take down a number of posts. These included videos of a tragic incident at Kumbh Mela, where 18 people lost their lives.
In its petition, X argues that Sahyog and the orders issued through it exceed the original law's scope that permits government content blocking.
Accusations
X accuses government of arbitrary content removal
X claims that the Indian government is bypassing established procedures to issue arbitrary content removal orders. These orders are allegedly being issued through other legal provisions without safeguards. The company claims that numerous officials, including thousands of police officers, are issuing orders unilaterally and arbitrarily.
Previous disputes
X's legal history with the Indian government
Notably, this is not the first time Musk's firm has clashed with the Indian government.
In 2022, X had sued the government over blocking orders in the case of a year-long protest by farmers against new laws.
The court ruled against X and imposed a fine of $58,000.
Under Musk's leadership, X appealed this decision which is currently being heard in Karnataka High Court.
Business expansion
Musk's companies make inroads into India
Notably, the timing of this lawsuit is also important as Musk's other firms, Starlink and Tesla are making their India debut.
Earlier in March, Starlink signed a pact with two major telecom companies to bring satellite internet to the country and is awaiting government approval.
Meanwhile, Tesla has started hiring for various positions in Delhi and Mumbai and is reportedly scouting for showrooms in both cities.