Delhi Police called Bengali 'Bangladeshi' language? Mamata slams Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly referring to Bengali, or Bangla, as a "Bangladeshi" language. The controversy erupted after Banerjee shared a letter from the Lodhi Colony Police Station, which was addressed to Banga Bhawan in Delhi. The letter sought assistance with translating documents written in "Bangladeshi language" for eight individuals who were arrested for illegally living in India. The letter's subject line read: "Translation of documents containing text written in Bangladeshi language."

Accusations made Delhi Police described Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language: Banerjee Reacting to the letter, Banerjee accused the Centre of using "anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate Bengali-speaking people." She said, "Delhi Police, under the direct control of the Ministry of Home...is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language!" "Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written...is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!" she tweeted.

Protest plans TMC threatens to launch protests against Centre The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Banerjee, has also threatened to launch protests against the Centre for allegedly degrading the Bengali language. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also slammed the Centre for trying to defame Bengal and equate it with Bangladesh for political reasons. He claimed that the government was trying to undermine the Bangla cultural identity and equate West Bengal with Bangladesh for "narrow political propaganda."

Counterclaims BJP responds to TMC's allegations The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the TMC's allegations. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Banerjee of "weaponizing language" and stoking cultural enmity. He said, "It is beyond shameful... Mamata Banerjee is defending a lawful police action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators by weaponizing language." Malviya reiterated that all illegal infiltrators would be dealt with strictly under Indian law.

Celebrity backlash Several Bengali celebrities slam BJP government Besides Banerjee, several Bengali celebrities have also slammed the BJP government over this issue. Film director Srijit Mukherji tweeted, "That's not Bangladeshi language...that's Bangla or Bengali... the same language in which your national anthem was originally written and one of the 22 official languages of India." Singer Rupam Islam echoed this sentiment, asking why it was referred to as a "Bangladeshi language."