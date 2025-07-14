You can book Tesla-rival VinFast's EVs in India tomorrow

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast is all set to make its debut in the Indian market with two new models - the VF 6 and VF 7. The company has announced that it will start accepting pre-bookings for these vehicles from July 15. VinFast's move is part of its broader push to gain a foothold in India's fast-expanding EV market. The launch also aligns with rival Tesla opening its first showroom in Mumbai tomorrow, intensifying competition in the space.

Dealership strategy VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups to set up its first retail and distribution network in India. The first phase of this expansion will see dealerships being set up in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad among other cities. By the end of CY 2025, the company hopes to have more than 34 dealerships across 27 cities.

Model details VF 6 rivals Windsor EV Pro and Hyundai Creta Electric The VF 6 will take on the likes of MG Windsor EV Pro and Hyundai Creta Electric. It is expected to be offered in two variants producing 201hp and 310Nm from a front-mounted motor. The vehicle is powered by a 59.6kWh battery with an estimated range of up to 440km. The VF 7 is positioned in the mid-size EV SUV segment, using a larger 75.3kWh battery with an estimated range of over 450km.