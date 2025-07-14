Your Range Rover Evoque could have a deadly airbag tear

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has issued a major safety recall for select 2021-2025 Range Rover Evoque models in the US. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged the issue during internal testing and later confirmed it. The recall affects nearly 21,000 vehicles due to a critical defect in the front passenger airbag that could tear upon deployment.

Safety risk Defect could lead to inadequate crash protection The NHTSA has warned that the defect could compromise the airbag's performance in a crash, potentially failing to provide adequate protection. The tear could also allow hot gasses to escape, increasing the risk of burn injuries. This malfunction significantly raises the chances of severe injuries in case of a front-end collision, making it crucial for owners to act quickly.

Recall process Recall process and dealer notification details In response to the defect, Jaguar Land Rover is executing a comprehensive recall plan. Dealers will be notified by July 21, 2025, and recall letters will be sent out by August 29, 2025. These letters will provide details about the free replacement process for the faulty airbag module. Customers who paid for similar repairs earlier can seek reimbursement with proper documentation.