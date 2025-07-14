'Maharaj,' 'Malegaon' dominate Indian Film Festival of Melbourne nominations
What's the story
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its nominations for the 2025 edition. Now in its 16th year, IFFM is one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema outside the country. The festival will honor films and shows released between June 15, 2024, and June 14, 2025. The award ceremony will take place on August 15, with a jury selecting winners from various categories, including Best Film and Best Web Series. Take a look at the major nominees.
Film nominations
'Superboys of Malegaon,' 'Maharaj' lead film nominations
The films with the most nominations are Superboys of Malegaon, Maharaj, and L2: Empuraan. In the Best Film category, Homebound, Kalki 2898AD, L2: Empuraan, Maharaj, Meiyazhagan, Stree 2, and Superboys of Malegaon have been nominated. Meanwhile, Village Rockstars 2, Angammal, and Baksho bondi (Shadowbox) are among the Best Indie Film nominees.
OTT nominations
'Paatal Lok 2,' 'CA Topper' lead series nominations
On the streaming front, Paatal Lok 2, CA Topper, and Manorathangal are leading the series categories. The Best Web Series nominees include Black Warrant, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Khauf, Kota Factory Season 3, Manorathangal, Paatal Lok Season 2 and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Additionally, Anjali Sivaraman (Bad Girl), Kareena Kapoor Khan (The Buckingham Murders), Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), and Sharmila Tagore (Puratawn) are competing in the Best Actor (Female) category.
Acting and directing nominations
Best Actor, Best Director nominees
The Best Actor (Male) nominees are Abhishek Bachchan for I Want to Talk, Adarsh Gourav for Superboys of Malegaon, Gugun Kipgen for Boong, Ishaan Khatter for Homebound, Junaid Khan for Maharaj, Manoj Bajpayee for The Fable, and Mohanlal for L2: Empuraan. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound), Onir (We Are Faheem And Karun), Reema Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon), Rima Das (Village Rockstars 2) and Vipin Radhakrishnan (Angammal) are among the Best Director nominees.