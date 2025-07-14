IFFM 2025 nominations have been announced

'Maharaj,' 'Malegaon' dominate Indian Film Festival of Melbourne nominations

By Isha Sharma 01:09 pm Jul 14, 202501:09 pm

What's the story

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its nominations for the 2025 edition. Now in its 16th year, IFFM is one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema outside the country. The festival will honor films and shows released between June 15, 2024, and June 14, 2025. The award ceremony will take place on August 15, with a jury selecting winners from various categories, including Best Film and Best Web Series. Take a look at the major nominees.