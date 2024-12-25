Summarize Simplifying... In short Manoj Bajpayee's iconic film 'Satya' is set to re-release on January 17, offering a fresh chance for both old fans and a new generation to experience its magic on the big screen.

The film, a gripping tale of a man entangled in Mumbai's underworld, features Bajpayee's career-best role as Bhiku Mhatre.

This re-release, a collaboration between Varma, Bharat Shah, and VIP Enterprises, promises a remastered version for an enhanced viewing experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Satya' will be re-released in January

Manoj Bajpayee's cult classic 'Satya' to re-release on January 17

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Dec 25, 202403:22 pm

What's the story The 1998 cult classic Satya, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, will be re-released on January 17, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama. The move comes amid the growing trend of re-releasing older films in cinemas. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Satya has become a cult film over the years." "Since the audience is interested to see re-releases, Ram Gopal Varma, who directed and produced the film, had a strong desire to bring it back into cinemas."

Teamwork

'Satya' re-release: A collaborative effort

The insider added, "The idea is that those who saw the film 26 years ago would be more than happy to watch it again and also, the young generation, who never experienced the magic of Satya on the big screen, will get a golden chance to do so." The-release is a joint effort of Varma, film presenter Bharat Shah, and VIP Enterprises headed by Vinay Choksi as the distributor. The prints have been remastered to offer a better experience.

Plot

'Satya': A tale of underworld entanglement

Satya narrates the tale of a man who shifts to Mumbai to find a job but gets caught up in the city's underbelly. Bajpayee's depiction of Bhiku Mhatre was especially remarkable and is among his career-best roles. The film also stars J D Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah, and Aditya Shrivastava. The film's script was written by Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.