Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in 'Bad Cop'

Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah star in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Bad Cop'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:51 pm May 31, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap alongside actor Gulshan Devaiah are set to star in the new Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop. This venture will mark Fremantle India's first step into a fiction series, a departure from their previous reality show productions like India's Got Talent and Indian Idol. The series is an adaptation of RTL's German show Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut, reimagined for an Indian audience by Rensil D'Silva and directed by Aditya Datt.

'Bad Cop' series features tussle between Karan and Kazbe

In Bad Cop, Devaiah plays Karan, a determined cop chasing a formidable villain named Kazbe, portrayed by Kashyap. The cast also includes Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita. Speaking to Variety, Datt described the series as a "classic cop versus villain chase with a fun twist," emphasizing its high-octane action and eccentric characters. Kashyap shared his experience playing Kazbe as challenging due to the character's impulsive nature.

'It was enjoyable to perform with Anurag,' said Devaiah

Aradhana Bhola, Fremantle India Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about this new direction in content creation. "To bring the Indian version of this format, originally created by RTL, alive for Disney+ Hotstar, we worked with the best of talent across the board," she added. Devaiah also shared his experience working on the show, commenting, "It was enjoyable to perform with Anurag, who had only directed and produced my films earlier, but it was fun to do scenes and action with him."

