By Aikantik Bag 07:43 pm Dec 29, 2023

'12th Fail' is streaming now on OTT

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail emerged as a breakout hit in 2023, receiving both critical and commercial acclaim. Brilliant performances by the cast, headlined by Vikrant Massey, and positive word of mouth helped the film become a success. After an illustrious box office run, collecting nearly Rs. 50 crore, the social drama is now available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi with English subtitles.

Word of mouth propelled '12th fail's popularity

The film's compelling story and powerful performances struck a chord with viewers. 12th Fail is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The movie also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna in key roles. Produced by Chopra and Zee Studios, the film's triumph demonstrates that good content will find its way to the viewers.

