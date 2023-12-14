'Gyeongseong Creature' posters: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee look majestically daunting

'Gyeongsong Creature' Part 1 premieres on December 22

Netflix recently unveiled captivating character posters for its forthcoming K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature which takes place during the "ominous spring of 1945." The gripping tale follows an entrepreneur and a detective as they battle for survival against a monstrous creation spawned from human greed. Set against the intriguing backdrops of Geumokdang, Bonjeong Street, and Ongseong Hospital, the drama boasts a diverse cast of characters with unique charms.

Character posters: Reading between the lines

The eye-catching posters introduce Gyeongseong's top informant, Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon), who radiates dignity as the proprietor of Geumokdang, the city's finest pawn shop. Yoon Chae-ok (portrayed by Han So-hee), a skilled investigator of missing persons, confidently perches on a motorcycle, her enigmatic smile sparking curiosity about her arrival in Gyeongseong. Geumokdang's staff members, Mrs. Na Wol (Kim Hae-sook) and Gu Gap-pyeong (Park Ji-hwan) beam alongside their boss, hinting at a close-knit, familial bond.

Mysterious smiles and blood stains hint at desperate struggles

Adding to the mystery, Yukiko Maeda (Claudia Kim), Lieutenant General Kato (Choi Young-joon), and Ichiro (Hyun Bong-sik) don enigmatic grins against the backdrop of Ongseong Hospital, heightening interest in the secrets it conceals. Contrasting the warm atmosphere and gentle smiles of the characters, the ripped posters adorned with bloodstains foreshadow their harrowing struggle for survival. Part 1 premieres on December 22, followed by Part 2 premiering on January 5, 2024.

