K-drama revisit: Why we're still obsessed with Gong Yoo's 'Goblin'

By Tanvi Gupta

'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God': Reasons to watch this K-drama

Reincarnation, grim reapers, deities, and one befuddled human caught in the ever-shifting sands of fate—sounds like the recipe for an epic K-drama, right? Guardian: The Lonely and Great God—starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and Yoo In-na—keeps pulling us back, even after it wrapped up in 2017. Unlike the one-time watch fantasy dramas, Goblin has still us under its irresistible charm. Here's why.

But first, here's a quick recap of the plot

The story revolves around a brooding immortal warrior, Kim Shin (Gong), who is cursed to walk the earth forever with an invisible sword and becomes a Goblin. Kim's quest to end his immortality leads him to meet Ji Eun-tak (Kim), a high school girl who is apparently Goblin's bride- the only person who can see and pull out the sword embedded in Kim's chest.

Story in story narrative: Meet Grim Reaper, his love interest

Goblin is also about the tantalizing "second lead pair"—Lee and Yoon—and their ill-fated romance. Grim Reaper used to be the insecure king Wang Yeo, married to Kim Sun (Yoon)—who happened to be Goblin's sister in their previous lives. Fate took a cruel turn when they were all killed, leaving Wang drowning in regret. He's back—as Grim Reaper with no memory of his past life.

'Goblin' revolves around Gong, who makes everything magical

One big reason why you might absolutely love Goblin is, Gong! This over 940-year-old Goblin's charm is irresistible. Every little turn he makes, that shy smile of his, and those moments of possessiveness—it all will have you hitting that replay button like there's no tomorrow. His realistic portrayal of a warrior-turned-goblin pulls you into the drama, and the character will never leave you.

'Goblin' was a hit because of Gong-Kim's chemistry

The real kicker of this drama is the comforting chemistry between Gong and Kim as Goblin and his bride. Their romance—which starts as a gentle spark of accident—and gradually turns into a blazing fire, is nothing short of good vibes all around. And, for those who haven't yet seen this, by the time you hit Episode 9, your heart will be doing somersaults.

Cohabitation of extraordinary gods: Goblin-Grim Reaper's bromance is the highlight

The real show-stealers are Gong and Lee and their bromance! Goblin and Grim Reaper, who just happen to be roomies are like an "old couple" on supernatural steroids, and their dynamic chemistry is comedy gold. It's not just about the laughs, though. Their unlikely friendship and their shared quest to unlock the mysteries of their pasts give the show an extra layer of soul.

'Goblin's meticulous writing; utterly convincing story

Goblin is meticulously written by Kim Eun-sook; it'll have you falling down the rabbit hole of intrigue without even realizing it. Take Goblin's past life for instance, and the modern-day hustle and bustle of Seoul—where our characters navigate the city life—the story blends these two worlds seamlessly. This K-drama also offers a mix-match of every genre, which makes it more than archetype fantasy drama.

Spoiler: 'Goblin' offers one of best endings in K-drama history

In the last episode, after a tragic accident, Ji bids farewell to a sobbing Kim. The sobs coming from Kim—played with such raw intensity by Gong—feel so gut-wrenchingly real. In a twist, Ji returns at the eleventh hour, reborn and ready to rewrite their destiny. It's a kind of ending that leaves you with a lingering hope that their story is far from over.

Is 'Goblin' worth your time?

This supernatural masterpiece is armed with the highest standard of cinematography and soundtracks. Goblin is not just about the warm, fuzzy feelings; it's about life and death and everything in between. In conclusion, this drama is far from your run-of-the-mill romance show; it transcends the realm of mere pastime entertainment. The K-drama's profound themes will leave you pondering long after the credits have rolled.