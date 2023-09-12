OTT: Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' premiere date is out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 05:52 pm 1 min read

'Bholaa Shankar' is coming to your homes

Chiranjeevi's latest film, Bholaa Shankar, is set to release on Netflix on Friday, after a disappointing theatrical run. The film, which failed to impress audiences and fill shows in most theaters, will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With the OTT release, the movie is expected to get another much-needed shelf life.

Looking for another shelf life

The official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, Bholaa Shankar opened with negative reviews and empty theaters. Rumors circulated that distributors demanded repayment and Chiranjeevi did not charge any remuneration. However, producer Anil Sunkara dismissed these claims. Despite the negative response, Netflix acquired the rights for the OTT release of Bholaa Shankar.

Cast and crew details of the film

The cast includes Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej. The film's story supervision is by Satyanand, with dialogues have been penned by Thirupathi Mamidala. Kishore Garikipati serves as executive producer, Dudley as cinematographer, and Marthand K Venkatesh as editor. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments bankrolled the film.

