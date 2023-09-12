'The Vaccine War' trailer promises half-baked drama with mixed-up narratives

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 05:49 pm 2 min read

'The Vaccine War' releases on September 28, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri has become a famous name after the success of The Kashmir Files. His upcoming film The Vaccine War is in the buzz and now the makers have released the trailer of the same. It features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. The film highlights the journey of Indian scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic and their path to developing India's first vaccine against the virus.

Crux and release date of the film

The movie encapsulates various points including budget constraints and negative narratives in the media. The trailer emphasizes the involvement of female scientists who contributed to the vaccine's development. Produced by Joshi, the film aims to shed light on the tireless efforts of these scientists during a critical time in India's history. The movie is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28.

Main characters of the film

Kher stars as the Prime Minister in The Vaccine War, while Patekar portrays the head of scientists leading the charge to create India's first COVID-19 vaccine. Raima Sen dons the role of a journalist attempting to critique the image of the indigenous vaccine and the government. The film's cast brings depth and emotion to this "true story of perseverance and determination."

