'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Vaccine War'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 10, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Vivek Agnihotri's next is titled 'The Vaccine War'

On his 49th birthday, director-producer Vivek Agnihotri unveiled the title and first-look poster of his next film, titled The Vaccine War. The film is eyeing a pan-Indian reach, and accordingly, will release in 11 languages on the occasion of Independence Day next year! The cast details are still under wraps, but the makers have shared that the film is based on a true story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri recently helmed The Kashmir Files, which narrated the story of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. It raked in over Rs. 337.23cr at the worldwide box office and turned out to be one of the rare successful Hindi films of 2022. Considering this, it needs to be seen if The Vaccine War can replicate TKF's phenomenal success.

Announcement Film 'is an incredible true story of a war'

Agnihotri posted a series of tweets and mentioned that "the film is an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought and won with its science, courage & great Indian values. " He also added that this will mark the first occasion when a film will hit theaters in 11 languages! Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts will produce it.

Twitter Post Read the tweets and the reactions to them here

For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema pic.twitter.com/AZKnPGiskn — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Story Venture draws inspiration from a book, revealed the producer-director

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Agnihotri revealed his vision. "I've read the ICMR director general's book (Balram Bhargava's Going Viral- Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story) that showcased how Indian scientists [mostly women] tirelessly made a COVID-19 vaccine, of which 250 crore doses have been administered so far." Agnihotri, thus, will be shedding light on this "unknown" story.

Box office fight Will 'The Vaccine War' outshine 'Animal'?

The Vaccine War's way ahead might be slightly difficult since it'll lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna-Anil Kapoor's gangster drama Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is slated for an August 11, 2023 release, and though it's not a direct clash, the box office prospects of both may be impacted. It'll be interesting to see which film eventually emerges victorious.