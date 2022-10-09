Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' gets 'A' certificate from CBFC

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 09, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

'Doctor G' is heading toward a theatrical release on October 14

Ahead of its release on October 14, Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh-Shefali Shah starrer social comedy Doctor G has been rated "A" by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Interestingly, this is the first time any Khurrana starrer has received the "A" certificate. However, it's slightly unsurprising since it revolves around the unconventional subject of gynecology. It marks Anubhuti Kashyap's feature film directorial debut.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khurrana has created a niche in Bollywood with his back-to-back social dramas/comedies and is the go-to actor for all movies with a special message.

Some examples include Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Vicky Donor, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, among others.

Doctor G, too, is in the same league and will shed light on a male doctor's "plight" of entering gynecology.

Reason CBFC thought the film isn't family friendly

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "The film is a story about a gynecologist and is riddled with terms and jokes that the CBFC members felt were not family-friendly. They suggested that the makers should opt for an 'A' rating." Since the makers didn't want to cut any segments or dialogues, they reached a middle ground and agreed to go with the rating.

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Doctor G'

The film was stuck in limbo for a long time and was marred by repeated delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. This is also the first time that Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh have collaborated. It is also Khurrana's third outing with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. He earlier called it an "extremely unique and innovative concept."

Upcoming films These are the upcoming projects featuring Khurrana

Doctor G marks Khurrana's second release in 2022 after Anek, which opened to negative reviews and drowned at the box office. Up next, he has Aanand L Rai's An Action Hero, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. He will also be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 in 2023, which co-stars Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa, among others.

