'Monica, O My Darling': Intriguing mystery, backed by potent performances

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 31, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

Netflix recently delighted viewers by announcing a spate of upcoming intriguing releases. One of these new films is Rajkummar Rao-Huma Qureshi fronted neo-noir thriller Monica, O My Darling, helmed by Vasan Bala. The makers have finally unveiled the first teaser, and it has further added to our already mounting expectations! The release date is yet to be announced. Here's a teaser breakdown.

Bala has made a name for himself due to his 2018 experimental action-comedy film Mard Ko Dard Ko Nahin Hota, which wasn't commercially successful but earned rave reviews nonetheless.

He has also been a writer for films like 83 and Psycho Raman, so his association with the film raises expectations.

Netflix regular Radhika Apte will also be returning to the streamer with this project.

Teaser The clip is marinated in mystery, doesn't give anything away

The teaser, just over a minute long, introduces us to Jayant (Rajkummar Rao), who plays the "Prince of Angola." He seems to be stuck in an unexplained mystery with his friends/acquaintances: Apte, Qureshi, Sikander Kher, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The characters also repeatedly talk about Jayant's "story" and it remains to be seen what kind of implications will this backstory have on the plot.

Information Here's all we know about 'Monica, O My Darling'

The film is touted to be a story about "a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder." It has been written by Yogesh Chandekar, who had previously penned the path-breaking Andhadhun. Sukesh Viswanath (Rocket Boys) and Swapnil S. Sonawane (Sacred Games, Newton) have spearheaded the cinematography department.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see the three lead actors?

Rao was last seen in HIT: The First Case in July. Apart from Monica, O My Darling, he has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar, and Netflix's web series Guns and Gulaabs. Apte is currently awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha on September 30. On the other hand, Qureshi will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan and Double XL.

