'Gargi' OTT release: When, where to watch Sai Pallavi starrer?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 27, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi' hit the big screens on July 15. When will it land on OTT?

Sai Pallavi's recent Tamil film Gargi, which received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, will reportedly be streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The OTT platform is likely to stream the film in the second or third week of August. Though the makers have not made any official announcements regarding the news, it is still making the rounds on social media. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gargi started making the headlines ever since it was announced as the film was being led by Pallavi, who is an acclaimed actor.

However, the buzz around was not high, which can be attributed to the dearth of promotional activities carried out by the makers.

But fans have been waiting to know about its OTT details due to its positive word-of-mouth reviews.

Information How is 'Gargi' performing at the box office?

Gargi did not make any impact in states outside Tamil Nadu. At the worldwide box office, the film has managed to mint Rs. 8.78cr so far. Released on July 15, the film is seeing a decent run considering it was made on a small budget of Rs. 5cr. Its OTT rights will further add to the film's revenue, making it a profitable venture.

Information All you need to know about 'Gargi'

Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is presented by Kollywood actor couple Suriya and Jyotika under their production banner 2D Entertainment. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is making her debut as a producer with the film, also plays an important role in it. Actors Kaali Venkat, RS Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, and Kavithalaya Krishnan play key roles in the courtroom drama.

Updates Pallavi's next will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan

Separately, it was revealed that Pallavi will be starring as the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan's next film. The yet-to-be-titled project will be bankrolled by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner and will be directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. More details about the upcoming project are expected to be announced by the makers soon.