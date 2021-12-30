Entertainment Nani-Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' to hit Netflix next month?

Nani-Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' to hit Netflix next month?

Dec 30, 2021

'Shyam Singha Roy' directed by Rahul Sankrityan hit the big screens on December 24

Shyam Singha Roy (SSR) hit theaters on December 24 and is now all set for a digital outing. The supernatural emotional drama will get streamed on the OTT platform Netflix in the fourth week of January, reports said. However, makers have not issued any official statement about the same. Starring Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty, the film has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

After COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, filmmakers started to opt for theatrical releases. But, most of those films eventually got digital premiere too and that includes even big budget films such as Thalaivii, Annaatthe, and Sooryavanshi. So, this latest news gives an indication that the period drama's makers will follow the same plan and stream the film a month after its cinema hall release.

LetsOTT GLOBAL, a trusted site for OTT-related news, shared this update. They said the film's "digital rights bagged by NETFLIX, streaming from January 2022 4th week." Our guess is makers will target the Republic Day week, but let's see. Apart from the ones mentioned above, the film co-features Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa, and Leela Samson. For now, read our review.

As far as the drama's global box office performance is considered, Shyam Singha Roy has reportedly grossed Rs. 36.76 crore in four days of its release. It has managed to mint this collection even after clashing with a mammoth budget film like Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna. The Sukumar directorial was released a week before on December 17.

The fight between the two films will continue in the OTT space too, if reports are to be believed. It's said the red sandalwood-based flick will hit Amazon Prime Video on the holy occasion of Sankranti. So, mid-January is when we might see the film getting released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, and SSR comes two weeks later. But, nothing is official.