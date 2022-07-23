Entertainment

Five major announcements from 2022 Comic Con so far

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 23, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Here are five major announcements from Comic-Con 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con began in all its glory on Thursday, July 21. An annual celebration of movies, shows, and all things entertainment, it is an extravagant affair that witnesses the congregation of creators, actors, directors, experts, and fans! Per Forbes, the SD Comic-Con is the "largest convention of its kind in the world." Here are five of the biggest announcements done till now.

#1 Highlights from the MCU stable

The Marvel Cinematic Universe came to the Comic-Con bearing multiple interesting revelations. It took the lid off I Am Groot by releasing a minute-long trailer. The animated show will hit Disney+ Hotstar on August 10. Moreover, the second season of What If...? will hit the streamer in early 2023. The first season, which imagined alternative timelines for MCU heroes, dropped last August on Disney+.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer for 'I Am Groot' here

A hero of few words returns. 🌱#IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qKhTBwhpUm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2022

#2 That's not all from Marvel

Marvel also made it clear that it's working toward graphic, mature content. The panel hinted that Marvel Zombies will have "all the gore and splatter you want from a Zombie show." Additionally, Peter Parker will cast his web again in the animated show Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will release in 2024. Charlie Cox's voice (as Daredevil) will also feature in the series.

#3 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Fan-favorite Keanu Reeves took everyone by surprise by unveiling a new trailer from his upcoming action-flick John Wick: Chapter 4, which will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Like its predecessors, John Wick 4 will also feature Reeves smashing skulls, breaking bones, and locking horns with his enemies. Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Scott Adkins will also be seen in the Chad Stahelski directorial.

#4 William Shatner's entry in 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'

Veteran Hollywood actor William Shatner (Star Trek) has been roped in to voice a pivotal character in Netflix's upcoming He-Man show Masters of the Universe: Revolution. This exciting development now means that the 91-year-old will be joining the already star-studded ensemble comprising Chris Wood, Lena Headey, and Mark Hamill. The animated series will be a sequel to 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

#5 'Lord of The Rings' trailer was also unveiled

Another announcement that grabbed eyeballs was the first proper trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. The fantasy drama will premiere on the platform on September 2. Touted to be the most expensive television series ever made, it's based on J.R.R. Tolkien's classic series The Lord of the Rings, and will focus on the events of Middle Earth.

Quote Anecdote: Read how Reddit impacted 'Severance' creator!

Dan Erickson, creator of Severance, revealed at the Comic-Con how, at one point, he had gotten "addicted" to Reddit theories about the show. Erickson mentioned he had to eventually get off the opinion-sharing site since "it's counterproductive to have all these voices in our head."