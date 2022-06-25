Entertainment

'Billy in Dilli': Here's how 'Stranger Things' characters 'explored' India

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 25, 2022, 02:12 pm 2 min read

This 'Stranger Things' promotional campaign is winning hearts online!

Five days to go! We're still not over the events in Volume one of Stranger Things 4 and the release of the much-awaited finale is just around the corner! The series was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and the streaming platform is ready to usher in the finale. As we wait, Netflix India promoted the series in a heartwarming and hilarious way.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volume 1 was released on May 27.

The series was such a massive hit that it was reportedly the most-watched English series on Netflix with 781.04M hours of streaming!

Season 4 is supersized and has been broken into two volumes. The second volume will release on July 1.

Much like creators Matt and Ross Duffer had warned, Volume 1 was definitely dark and ominous.

Promotion Netflix India promoted 'Stranger Things' in unique campaign

Netflix is known for its solid promotional game and also for the creative humor and concepts behind its posts. Recently, the streaming platform promoted Stranger Things in a unique and interesting manner which was widely appreciated by fans of the series, especially in India! They placed the characters in various cities of India with rhyming phrases and netizens absolutely loved it!

Post From Patna to Ooty, here's where the characters were placed

Netflix shared a photo of Vecna—Season 4's scary villain—and placed him in front of the Buddha Smriti Park in Patna, Bihar. Netflix captioned it, "You have heard of elf on the shelf. Now, get ready for...Vecna in Patna (sic)." They also shared a photo of Billy Hargrove who was chilling in "Dilli." Oh, and the certified babysitter Steve Harrington became the "Cutie in Ooty."

Information Vecna also 'took over' Empire State Building

Among these characters, Netflix also shared a photo of one of the new characters, going, "Yuri [Ismaylov] in Mussoorie." Pushing the promotion further, the Gateway of India was painted with shades of Upside Down and some characters. Overseas, the Empire State Building was taken over by a large display of Vecna. The final two episodes will release on July 1 on Netflix.