Shah Rukh Khan's 30 years in Bollywood: 'Pathaan' poster released

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 25, 2022, 01:46 pm 3 min read

SRK's 'Pathaan' is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter/@yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling our hearts for three complete decades now! As the Badshah of Bollywood completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, Yash Raj Films treated fans with a massive surprise. The banner unveiled the motion poster of SRK's upcoming action-thriller Pathaan, where Khan will be seen in the eponymous role. Pathaan is slated for a January 25, 2023 release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan has been away from the silver screen for the past four years, his last release being Aanand L Rai's Zero.

However, it seems like the Baazigar actor will compensate for the lost time as he has three major releases planned one after the other: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Pathaan, the first release out of the three, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Announcement The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The production giant took to Twitter on Saturday (June 25) and greeted fans with this unexpected surprise. The post said, "30 glorious years. One name loved by all. Presenting Shah Rukh Khan in & as #Pathaan." The film is targeting a pan-India approach and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed the thriller War.

Poster SRK's look heightened our intrigue about 'Pathaan'

The motion poster presented the superstar in a massy, gruff avatar while instantly catchy background score heightened our intrigue about this character. With a rifle in hand, throbbing veins, and blood-soaked beard, the 37-second-long teaser provided us a good look at what to expect from Pathaan. The highlight of the trailer was when SRK said, "Jaldi milte hain, Pathaan se [Let's meet Pathaan soon]!"

30 glorious years. One name loved by all. Presenting Shah Rukh Khan in as #Pathaan

Reactions SRK fans are over the moon!

SRK also shared the post on his Twitter account, thanking fans for their "infinite love." As expected, the announcement sent his fans into a frenzy, with #Pathaan and #ShahRukhKhan trending heavily on the top spot. Several moviegoers also thanked YRF for "Special day with special poster," while others termed him "the only savior of Bollywood." We are counting the days till January 25!

Partnership King Khan, YRF go way back

YRF's romantic blockbusters launched SRK into superstardom, cementing him as the "Romance King of Bollywood." Their association kickstarted with the 1993 psychological thriller Darr, which remains one of his best gray characters to this day. Khan later appeared in several superhits such as Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and the 1995 evergreen true-blue Hindi romance Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.