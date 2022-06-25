Entertainment

'JugJugg Jeeyo' box office: Karan Johar's family drama starts moderately

'JugJugg Jeeyo' box office: Karan Johar's family drama starts moderately

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 25, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Here's how 'JugJugg Jeeyo' performed at the box office on Day 1. (Photo credit: IMDb)

The latest film to come out of Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions was JugJugg Jeeyo, which was released on Friday. Given the star-studded cast and all the hype around the film, it saw a decent opening at the box office. It reportedly witnessed an average occupancy of 20% to 25% and also received a positive response from the audience and critics too.

Context Why does this story matter?

JugJugg Jeeyo starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

The family drama marked the debut collaboration between Dhawan and Advani, the latter coming up from her highly successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

It also marked Singh's comeback to the big screen.

Raj Mehta's movie received good occupancy in the metro cities with the Delhi-NCR circuit at the top.

Peformance Day 1 performance behind 'Samrat Prithviraj,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

According to Box Office India, JugJugg Jeeyo earned around Rs. 8.50cr on the first day. It reportedly was screened across 3,400 theaters which receive over 11,000 shows every day. While the film had a decent start, it still lagged behind Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi which made Rs. 10.5cr on the first day and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj which minted Rs. 10.70cr.

Quote Here's what Dhawan had to say

Commenting on the box office performance, Dhawan told IANS, "No matter how much we guess, analyze and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office." He said that things have changed after the pandemic but people still love to watch entertaining films at the theaters.

Observation Film needs better growth to enter Rs. 100cr club

Judging by the film's performance on Day 1, experts predicted that it will need better performance to enter the Rs. 100cr club. Interestingly, it beat Advani and Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the UK and Gulf markets and might bag $2M there after the weekend. The film still has the weekend ahead so the domestic gross is expected to see some growth.