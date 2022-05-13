Entertainment

Anubhav Sinha's social drama 'Bheed' books November 2022 release slot

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 13, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao share screen space once again in 'Bheed'

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to headline Anubhav Sinha's next, Bheed. The duo will be sharing screen space once again after their appearance in Badhaai Do which was released earlier this year. As for Sinha's upcoming film, Bheed will see its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The announcement was made by the film's co-producer T-Series via Twitter on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming film is co-produced by Sinha under his banner Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar and his T-Series banner.

It marks the duo's third collaboration after Thappad (2022) starring Taapsee Pannu and Anek (releasing on May 27) led by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bheed is touted to be a socio-political thriller, marking the first partnership between Sinha and Rao, so another poignant tale is expected.

The official release date was announced by T-Series via its Twitter handle on Thursday. Several fans and followers of the actors commented to express their joy and anticipation of the film. "Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Bheed releasing on 18th November 2022. Starring Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Bheed is a joint venture of Bhushan Kumar's [T-Series] and Benaras Media Works (sic)," read the tweet.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Quote Here's what Sinha said about working with Rao

"Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it," Sinha said. He also stated that casting was crucial. "[Rao] is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story," the filmmaker expressed, adding that he had a "keen desire" to work with the actor.

Projects Both Rao, Pednekar have multiple ventures in pipeline

Coming to the other projects by the lead actors, Rao is currently shooting with Janhvi Kapoor for their film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. He will also be seen in HIT: The First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra and Netflix's web series Guns and Gulaabs. Meanwhile, Pednekar is filming The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor and she will also star opposite Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan.