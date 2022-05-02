Entertainment

'Puzhu' trailer: Mammootty's son wants to murder him? But why?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 02, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Puzhu (meaning worm) makers have shared another trailer for the upcoming film ahead of its premiere. Starring Mammootty in his third release of 2022, the thriller will get released on SonyLIV on May 13. It will be streamed in several languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Athmiya Rajan will be seen playing key supporting roles in the movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

As mentioned before, Puzhu will mark Mammootty's third outing this year following Bheeshma Parvam and CBI 5: The Brain.

While Bheeshma Parvam got released on March 3, CBI 5: The Brain was released in theaters on May 1.

The first film has done critically and commercially well, box office verdict on CBI 5: The Brain isn't out yet.

Given this situation, Puzhu is much-awaited.

Observation What does the trailer show?

The trailer starts with Mammootty's Pradeep brushing his teeth beside his son, Kichu. But what seems like a bonding time or a typical day somehow feels unnerving for the young boy. Things get more eerie when we see Kichu shooting an arrow straight on his father's face in a family photo, and holding a knife out of desperation. Is he plotting to murder Pradeep?

Observation Is there a murder involved?

Soon Pradeep faces a dangerous accident but somehow survives. While on-screen, we do see him getting involved in a mishap, but just then someone suggests that it was, in fact, a murder attempt. Pradeep naturally becomes cautious but he isn't aware of the hatred his teenage son harbours for him. Even when his mother asks Kichu to play with Pradeep, he shivers.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Puzhu'

Puzhu, bankrolled by Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, marks the Malayalam veteran actor's first direct-to-OTT release. Directed by Ratheena PT in her debut directorial, the upcoming movie brings together Thiruvothu and Mammootty for the first time on celluloid. Thiruvothu was last seen in 2021's Aarkkariyam. Jakes Bejoy is its music composer, while late Nedumudi Venu, Vasudev Sajeesh, and Malavika Menon complete Puzhu's cast.