'Sher Shivraj': First Marathi movie trailer gets launched in metaverse

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 18, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

'Sher Shivraj' became first Marathi film to get its trailer dropped in the metaverse

Metaverse is slowly finding its place in the mainstream entertainment world. Like, a Marathi production has dropped their trailer in the metaverse to target technology enthusiasts and the youth. This has happened for the first time in Marathi cinema for Chinmay Mandlekar starrer, Sher Shivraj. The action-packed period film is set to release on April 22 (Friday).

With the fascination and scope increasing in terms of the virtual world, the entertainment industry is also using metaverse to advance its reach.

Earlier, in February, Indian production house Pooja Entertainment had become the first production house in this country to buy land in the metaverse.

It had also dropped the film announcement clip for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan there.

Alongside dropping the trailer on social media platforms, UFO Cine Media Network shared the trailer in the metaverse at an event recently. Viewers who wish to explore the metaverse can click on the link in the online posts. Then, they can customize their avatars, walk through a rocky hill in front of a fort, and discover the trailer. It's a surreal experience.

Directed by Digpal Lanjekar, the historical upcoming film tells the story of one incident in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Mandlekar). It will show how the Maratha king had defeated Afzal Khan (played by Mukesh Rishi) with his brilliant tactics and courage. The trailer highlighted the clash between the two figures and all the drama and politics during this time.

Apart from Mandlekar and Rishi, the film will also star Mrinal Kulkarni as Jijau. Ajay Purkar will essay the role of Tanaji Malusare, and Sameer Dharmadhikari will be seen as Kanhoji Jedhe. Moreover, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Varsha Usgaonkar also have pivotal roles. Lanjekar is credited for writing the screenplay, too. Devdutta Manisha Baji has helmed the music, while Reshmi Sarkar is the cinematographer.