Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win Best Actors

Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win Best Actors

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 31, 2022, 10:22 am 3 min read

Take a look at all the top winners from the 67th Filmfare Awards.

The celebration of the creme de la creme of Hindi cinema, the 67th Filmfare Awards concluded on Tuesday in Mumbai. The extravagant ceremony was graced by the who's who of Bollywood, such as Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, among others. Films released between January 1 and December 31, 2021 (theatrical and OTT) battled it out this year. Here are the winners.

#1 Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon bagged Best Actors Award

Ranveer Singh was adjudged the Best Actor for his stupendous performance in 83. He was competing with Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), and Dhanush (Atrangi Re). Kriti Sanon awed the jury with her performance in Mimi and was crowned the Best Actress, triumphing over Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), Vidya Balan (Sherni), and Taapsee Pannu (Rashmi Rocket).

#2 'Shershaah' dominated the Best Film (Popular) category

Malhotra fronted Shershaah, that received tremendous critical appreciation upon its release, was declared the Best Film. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Rashmi Rocket, and Sardar Udham had also earned nods in the coveted Best Film category. Interestingly, Sardhar Udham, Shershaah, and Rashmi Rocket were all direct-to-OTT releases. While the first two are streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Rashmi Rocket can be viewed on ZEE5.

#3 'Shershaah's supremacy continued in the 'Best Director' category!

Shershaah's unchallenged reign continued in the Best Director category, with Vishnuvardhan picking up the Best Director Award for his Hindi directorial debut. This category witnessed some interesting fights, with Rashmi Rocket's director Akarsh Khurana, 83's director Kabir Khan, Sardar Udham's director Shoojit Sircar, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi's helmer, Seema Pahwa, all nominated for the prestigious award. Pahwa later clinched the Best Debutant Director Award.

#4 There was no stopping 'Shershaah' in the music category, too

B Praak walked home with the Best Singer (Male) Award for heartrending melody Mann Bharryaa from Shershaah. The Best Singer (Female) Award went to Asees Kaur for the love ballad Raataan Lambiyan, also from Shershaah. Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, and Devenderpal Singh had earned nominations for Best Singer (Male), while Neha Kakkar, Priya Saraiya, and Shreya Ghoshal were eyeing the Best Singer (Female) Award.

#5 Looking at all the categories swept by 'Sardar Udham'

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham was chosen as the Best Film (Critics), while Kaushal's unanimously acclaimed titular performance in the same film won him the Best Actor (Critics) Award. Sardar Udham's winning streak continued in several other important categories, mainly technical. These are: Best Sound Design, Best VFX, Best Cinematography, Best Background Score, Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume.