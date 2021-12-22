Entertainment '83': Ranveer Singh's fees out, film declared tax-free in Delhi

As per reports, Ranveer Singh will also take away a percentage of profit from '83'

83 is about to release Friday, and the buzz around the film is contagious. Naturally, a lot is riding on lead actor Ranveer Singh and his team. His payment for this movie shows the same as well. As per reports, the star has charged about Rs. 20 crore as his fee. Not only that, he has also asked for a percentage in profit.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Singh has gradually become "one of the most bankable names" in the industry today. His last two releases did incredibly well. Both Simmba and Gully Boy raked in around Rs. 500 crore (combined). If his films guarantee such returns, he is bound to charge more, but let's see how 83 performs. As per early reviews, the film will leave an impact for sure.

Information A source tells why Singh's payment is justified

While justifying Singh's paycheck for the sports drama, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Given his recent track record, and of course, his ever-growing fan following it comes as no surprise that the Bollywood actor would charge in double-figure. For 83, Ranveer has charged the makers a cool Rs. 20cr." He will also take a "profit share." Details about the same are not out yet.

Information Kapil Dev, his 1983 World Cup team paid Rs. 15cr?

Not just Singh, even Kapil Dev and his 1983 World Cup winning team were paid quite a handsome amount for sharing their experiences during that tournament. Reports say the makers pulled out a good Rs. 15cr for that, with Dev pocketing Rs. 5cr, the highest.

Details At Red Sea International Film Festival, it got standing ovation

The Kabir Khan-directorial traces the Indian men's cricket team's journey of clinching the 1983 Cricket World Cup by defeating the greatest team then—the West Indies. Interestingly, the film premiered at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival on December 15, where it got a standing ovation. Back in India, given the theme and emotions surrounding it, the film has been declared tax-free in Delhi.

Fact '83' is making the right noises in South too

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran's production banner, Prithviraj Productions, will present the Malayalam version of the upcoming film. In Kannada, Kichcha Sudeep has taken over the mantle, while Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios will present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Reliance Entertainment, which has asked for 70% revenue share on first week from single screens, will collectively present the venture.