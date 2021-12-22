Entertainment 'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Saurabh Shukla directs Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur will play a married couple in ' Jab Khuli Kitaab'

Senior actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur are all set to share the screen space. The duo will be seen together in Saurabh Shukla's directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab. The romantic comedy inspired by Shukla's play will be produced by Applause Entertainment, and Shoe Strap Films. The film will also have actors like Samir Soni, Aparshakti Khurana, and Nauheed Cyrusi in other prominent roles.

Shukla returns to direction after almost a decade and though his five helmed films were not exactly blockbusters, they did not tank either. Separately, Kapadia recently stunned us with her balanced act as an arms trafficker in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, so when these two skilled artists team up with each other and with a stalwart like Kapur, we expect nothing less than magic.

In the play, a couple opts to get separated after 50 years of togetherness. So, we guess Kapadia and Kapur would play husband and wife in this film. Talking about the project, Shukla said, "The film is a rom-com with a couple in their 70s. You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride."

Meanwhile, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, called the film different from other romantic stories. "This film disrupts the usual tropes and reflects how love at any age can turn into a messy and inflammable affair," he narrated. "The script is sharp, observant and hilarious in equal measure, complemented by our wonderful ensemble of actors, led by the remarkable Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia."

Jab Khuli Kitaab team recently completed its shooting schedule in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. Apart from this, Kapur will be seen in his son Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey, which releases on December 31. He plays a coach in the cricket drama. Kapadia, on the other hand, is shooting for Homi Adajania's web series, while Shukla has Identity Card, No Rules for Fools, and Manohar Pandey.