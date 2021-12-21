Entertainment Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's first production venture bags French grant

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's first production venture bags French grant

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 08:58 pm

Richa and Ali's production debut has just bagged a prestigious grant!

Back in March this year, actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had announced their first venture as producers. Titled Girls Will Be Girls, the film was set to be backed by their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Now, the film has won a competitive and renowned French grant, Aide aux cinemas du monde. Shuchi Talati has written the movie and will also be directing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Chadha and Fazal have established themselves in the world of cinema as talented actors with vision. Not afraid to support causes they believe in and voice out their opinions, one can expect them to back meaningful stories through their production firm. In recent years, various actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut have come up as budding producers.

Fund But first, let us know about the French grant

The grant, managed by CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée) and Institut Francais, aims to support "unique" ventures by foreign filmmakers. As per accounts, the fund supports as many as 50 films every year from a budget of around 6 million euros. It is selective in nature so productions applying for the grant are not sure of securing it.

Achievement 'I teared up,' said filmmaker Talati while recalling her reaction

"When I got the news...I just stared at my phone screen," said Talati, revealing she has been wishing to secure the grant ever since she was writing the script. "But I always told myself—it's very competitive and we probably won't get it and that's alright. So it was a bit crazy to actually receive it! I teared up and called our team to celebrate."

Summary Here is plot for 'Girls Will Be Girls'

The movie will follow the story of 16-year-old Mira and her mother. We will see how they both grow up. Earlier, the script had become the only Indian invitee to the prestigious Berlinale Script Station 2021, alongside being presented at Jerusalem Film Festival. Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan of Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne of French banner Dolce Vita Film are co-producers.