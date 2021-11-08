Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru' first poster out, production begins

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 06:35 pm

Kangana Ranaut to mark her debut as producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Padma Shri-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru, under her recently launched production house Manikarnika Films. She has unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film on Instagram. The movie, which would be released on Amazon Prime Video, stars actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead. Here's what the Tanu Weds Manu actress posted.

Film

Filming of Siddiqui-Kaur starrer begins

"Receiving Padma Shri honor same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru," Ranaut posted on Instagram alongside the first look of the film. Her production house has also confirmed that the shooting of the Siddiqui-Kaur starrer has commenced.

Information

Meet 'Sheru' and 'Tiku' from Ranaut's production venture

The actress shared two more posters from the film. One introduces "Tiku," where we can see Kaur donning a stunning red outfit, and the other featuring "Sheru," the role played by Siddiqui, in the first production venture of Ranaut. On the other hand, the main poster of the film shows Kaur and Siddiqui in wedding outfits and both looking away from each other.

Twitter Post

Manikarnika Films begins filming of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Debut

Television's 'Aladdin' fame Kaur to mark her Bollywood debut

Moreover, Kaur, of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame, will mark her big Bollywood debut opposite Siddiqui in this project. The 20-year-old actress started her career as a dancer as a child and participated in the popular reality shows Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and Dance Ke Superstars. Now, she plays the role of Tasleem Khan (Tiku) in the upcoming Sai Kabir directorial.

Awards and Films

Ranaut bags Padma Shri award, to star in 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas'

Coming to Ranaut, the actress has just been honored with a Padma Shri for her outstanding work in the film industry. She also recently received her fourth National Film Award for Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. On the work front, Ranaut recently wrapped Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and is also set to star in Dhaakad, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita, to name a few.