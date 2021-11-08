This is why Madhuri Dixit is proud of son Ryan

Madhuri Dixit's son Ryan was born in March 2005

Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit is a proud mother and her recent Instagram post is proof. She recently shared her younger son Ryan has donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day (November 7). Showering praises, the Dance Deewane judge took to Instagram to post a video of her son sitting at a salon for a haircut for the donation.

'Not All Heroes Wear Capes,' says the 'Kalank' actress

"NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES," wrote Dixit alongside an Instagram video, adding, "But mine did." "On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks... undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society," she posted.

It took Ryan almost two years to grow his hair

"We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud," her post further read. The Instagram post received much attention from Dixit's fans as well as her friends from Bollywood such as Shilpa Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh.

When was Ryan born?

Shetty wrote, "Such a beautiful thought ♥️Bless him", while Deshmukh said, "Unbelievable...Ryan..You are definitely God's child." Netflix's Call My Agent Bollywood actress Dia Mirza also shared a couple of emojis to express her feelings about Ryan's kind act. Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene got married in 1999. They welcomed son Arin (18) in March 2003, while Ryan was born in March 2005.

Dixit to make OTT debut with a thriller series

On the work front, Dixit has starred in some of the most popular Bollywood movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Devdas, Beta, Koyla and Pukar among a few. She was last seen in Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt She will be next seen in a thriller series, which will mark her OTT debut.